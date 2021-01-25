Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

FRT opened at $88.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,049,000 after acquiring an additional 105,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

