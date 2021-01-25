FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 1,037.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FedNat were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNHC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FedNat by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FedNat by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FedNat by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FNHC stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. FedNat Holding has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.56 million. Research analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $297,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

FNHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

