Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Lifted by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 90.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 273.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 91.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.33. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.18. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

