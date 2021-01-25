Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1,373.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 4.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 199,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $77.12.

