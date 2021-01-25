Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. 236,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,387. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

