Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,941 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,571. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $27.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

