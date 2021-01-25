Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 5,227 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,317,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.35. 1,226,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

