Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.63 or 0.00066962 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $204.98 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00267585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,767.40 or 0.91046986 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 45,841,829 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

