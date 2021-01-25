Financial Analysis: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) versus Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eargo alerts:

94.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.26 -$45.90 million $1.07 44.45

Eargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eargo and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.81%. Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential downside of 19.26%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Eargo.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Eargo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.