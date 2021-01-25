Financial Survey: Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) vs. Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petrominerals and Halliburton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Halliburton 3 12 9 2 2.38

Halliburton has a consensus target price of $16.01, indicating a potential downside of 16.79%. Given Halliburton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Profitability

This table compares Petrominerals and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A Halliburton -26.60% 11.10% 3.08%

Risk and Volatility

Petrominerals has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrominerals and Halliburton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.76 -$1.13 billion $1.24 15.52

Petrominerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Halliburton beats Petrominerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petrominerals Company Profile

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

