FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043635 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.