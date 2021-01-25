First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

