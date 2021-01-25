First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get First Community alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $267,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Community by 382.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Community by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.14. 29,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $135.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.