First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $21.29 on Monday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.