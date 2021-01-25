Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.11.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,081,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 187,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,666,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $179.27 on Monday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.