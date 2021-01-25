Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

FBC opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

