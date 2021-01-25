Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

PFO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

