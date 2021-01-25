Flash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $688.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $688.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

