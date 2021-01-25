Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.