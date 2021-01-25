FOAM (FOAM) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $23,633.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00744974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.75 or 0.04161567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016707 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.