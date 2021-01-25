Focused Investors LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 7.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $202,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

