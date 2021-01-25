Folder Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.70 million and $10,824.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 1,354% against the U.S. dollar.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

