Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given a $14.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.19.

F opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

