Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.29. 109,817,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,195,680. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.