Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.29.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.66. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

