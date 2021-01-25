Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.28 on Monday, hitting C$52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,463. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

