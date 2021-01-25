Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Fortive comprises about 6.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $41,635,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. 1,665,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,396. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.