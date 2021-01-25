Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

