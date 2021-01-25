Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

