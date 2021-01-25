FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 583,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

