Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) & SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Critical Analysis

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and SSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.94 $1.47 billion $1.45 22.80 SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.08 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -5.09

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 1 1 3.50 SSP Group 1 6 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fujitsu beats SSP Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

