Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Sells $92,498.00 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 165,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

