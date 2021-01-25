Function X Price Up 12.9% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $184,097.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,711.28 or 1.00228722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,755,451 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

