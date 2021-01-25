Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,787.94

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $114,787.94 and approximately $541,928.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00125776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00277431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.