FY2020 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

