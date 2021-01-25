FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issued By William Blair

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

