FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

