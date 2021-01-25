FY2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE APTS opened at $7.57 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $377.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

