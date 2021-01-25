FY2021 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Cut by Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

SSRM stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

