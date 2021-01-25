FY2025 Earnings Estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.40 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

