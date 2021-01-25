G.Research Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

GWW opened at $393.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

