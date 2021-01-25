Galactrum (ORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,667.16

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 54.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Galactrum has a market cap of $13,667.16 and approximately $51.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Galactrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,473.17 or 1.00419563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00744717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00324876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00154401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.