Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 1.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Garmin by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

GRMN traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.09. 10,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,871. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

