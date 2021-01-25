Gatechain Token (GT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io. The Reddit community for Gatechain Token is https://reddit.com/