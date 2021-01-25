Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

GTES opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Gates Industrial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 775.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 52.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

