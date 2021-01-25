Geeq Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $733,842.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

