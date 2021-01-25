General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,454 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

