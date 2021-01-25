General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

NYSE:GIS opened at $55.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

