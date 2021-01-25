General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 364,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

