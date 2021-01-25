Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 4,780,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,074,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 259,513 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.